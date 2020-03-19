All elective medical procedures being delayed in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all elective surgeries and medical procedures be postponed in Minnesota.

Walz signed Executive Order 20-09 Thursday requiring all health care providers in the state focus on responding to coronavirus cases and other emergencies.

“The greatest risk we face during the COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming our health care systems and limiting their ability to respond to emerging cases,” says Governor Walz. “This executive order keeps more health care resources open and prioritizes life-saving intervention for COVID-19 patients and other emergency care.”

Elective surgeries and procedures, including dental procedures, must be postponed indefinitely beginning at 5 pm on March 23.

“We urge Minnesotans to continue staying home if you’re sick and practice social distancing even if you’re not experiencing symptoms,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “But if you do get sick enough to require hospital intervention, we want health care providers to have the resources and space to provide the care you need.”

This order does not apply to surgeries and procedures that prevent loss of life, permanent dysfunction of an organ or extremity, or risk of metastasis or progression of staging for non-COVID-19 patients.

Mayo Clinic announced on Tuesday it was delaying all elective procedures.