All Olmsted County voters to get absentee ballot applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is mailing out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

“This is an unprecedented time for Olmsted County, Minnesota and our nation as we face a major public health crisis and civil unrest,” says Olmsted County Director or Property Records and Licensing Mark Krupski. “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to participate in a safe and accessible manner.”

The application will arrived in the mail as early as Friday for some voters.

Minnesota will hold a primary election on August 11 and the general election on November 3.