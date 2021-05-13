All of Minnesota at high risk of fire dangers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – With all of the state at high risk of fire danger, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) is urging urges outdoor enthusiasts to limit the use of campfires and use caution with off-road vehicles that could spark and start a blaze.

Every county in the state is either at high, very high, or extreme risk of fire danger as of Thursday. Northern Minnesota counties remain under open burning restrictions and the state’s wildland fire management agencies report nearly 900 wildland fires have burned more than 32,000 acres since the beginning of March.

MnDNR says dry conditions and/or continued sub-freezing temperatures are delaying spring green-up and until it arrives, wildfire danger will continue.

Campfire tips to prevent wildfires:

Never leave a campfire unattended

Keep the fire within a fire ring and clear all flammable materials within 5 feet of the fire

Before leaving, make sure the fire is completely out: drown with water, stir and repeat – until embers are cold

Off-road riding tips to prevent wildfires:

Don’t park recreational vehicles, cars or trucks on dry vegetation

Use an approved spark arrester on all internal combustion powered equipment