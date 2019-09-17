Algona man sentenced for exchanging nude images with a teen

ALGONA, Iowa – A Kossuth County man is sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Alexander Arndorfer, 23 of Algona, was accused of asking a teenager girl to send him nude photos of herself in May 2017. Law enforcement says Arndorfer then sent a nude video of himself back to the girl.
He was given a deferred judgment Tuesday and ordered to serve five years of supervised probation and pay a $1,000 civil penalty. If Arndorfer satisfies all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.
