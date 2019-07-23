ALGONA, Iowa – A Kossuth County man is pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.
Alexander Arndorfer, 23 of Algona, was accused of asking a teenage girl in May 2017 to send him nude photos of herself. Authorities say Arndorfer sent a nude video of himself back to the girl.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 19.
Related Content
- Algona man admits to asking a teen for nude photos
- Algona superintendent resigns
- Iowa coach admits to having nude photos, videos of 400 boys
- Local union gives to Algona Manor residents
- Someone is fishing for nude photos in Allamakee County
- Former St. Paul council candidate sentenced for posting nude photo
- Algona man pleads not guilty to sending, receiving naked images
- Algona police asking for public's help after string of thefts
- Algona science teacher selected for national STEM grant
- 'It just tugs at your heart' - 2 days before man dies, longtime couple weds inside Algona hospital
Scroll for more content...