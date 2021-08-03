Algae bloom warnings posted at Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Shell Rock River Watershed District has posted warning about blue-green algae blooms on Fountain Lake.

Hot, dry conditions with high levels of phosphorous can produce such blooms and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is advising people to stay out of lakes, and streams if the water looks green and slimy, especially with a blue-green tint. The algae could contain a toxic bacteria that can sicken people and kill dogs, livestock, and other animals within hours of contact.

“If in doubt, stay out,” says Lee Engel, surface water monitoring supervisor for the MPCA. “Hot dry conditions are ideal for growing algae. We are experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change, and that means warmer lakes too. We are seeing harmful algal blooms in more places and persisting throughout the season.”

The MPCA says it has received multiple reports of dog deaths where exposure to toxic algae was the likely cause. People can protect their dogs by:

· Keeping them out of algae-laden water.

· Hosing them off immediately after playing in any lake or stream. Animals become ill when they ingest the toxins, so preventing them from drinking affected water or licking toxins from their coat is key to preventing illness.

· Taking them to a veterinarian immediately if they may have been exposed to blue-green algae.

People who come into contact with toxic blue-green algae can experience skin, throat, eye, and nose irritation and nausea.

MPCA says landowners and residents can help reduce phosphorus pollution in local lakes by:

· Reducing urban stormwater by planting rain gardens, using rain barrels, and reducing impervious surfaces.

· Making sure lawn fertilizer is phosphorus free, keeping grass clippings and other yard waste out of storm drains, and picking up after pets.

· Reducing cropland runoff by building soil health via planting cover crops, increasing organic matter, and reducing tillage.

· Planting deep-rooted native plants along ditches, lakes and streams to slow down and filter runoff.

· When using manure as cropland fertilizer, follow manure and nutrient management plans, including setbacks from water resources.