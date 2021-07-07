Algae being blamed for Crystal Lake fish kill

CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa – Low oxygen levels are being blamed for a substantial fish kill in Crystal Lake.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an algae bloom on the lake collapsed and the dying algae used up the oxygen in the water. The DNR says warm water also has less ability to hold oxygen than cold water, which also contributed to the problem.

The DNR says after a warm June, several light wind days were perfect ingredients for a heavy algae bloom, which often leads to an algae crash. The DNR says water clarity, a measure of how much algae is present, went from less than a foot at Crystal Lake on July 1 to nearly 2 and ½ feet by Tuesday.

A similar fish kill happened on Crystal Lake in 2015.