Alford plea to child sex crimes in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of sexual contact with minor children is entering an Alford plea.

That means Shane Michael Davis, 40 of Charles City, isn’t pleading guilty to charges of lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child, but concedes he could be convicted at trial and agrees to accept sentencing.

A criminal complaint filed in October accused David of having sexual contact with two children in July or August.