Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alford plea in drunken crime spree in Forest City

Kurt Gabrielson Kurt Gabrielson

Man arrested in March 2018.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a North Iowa crime spree.

Kurt Neil Gabrielson, 48 of Forest City, entered an Alford plea Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court to 2nd degree burglary and two counts of extortion.

Gabrielson was arrested in March 2018 after Forest City police said Gabrielson entered the homes of at least two people, harassed a woman in her car, and refused to obey police orders. Court documents state a breath test at the Winnebago County jail showed Gabrielson with a blood alcohol content of .185, over twice the legal limit.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 16. An Alford plea means Gabrielson is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester police precinct evacuated due to bomb scare

Image

Tom Torkelson at the Kid's Cup

Image

American Legion Post #92 opens new location

Image

Splash pad expansion

Image

Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Image

Vansice plans move back to Iowa

Image

A look at the Kid's Cup event

Image

Short term rentals in Rochester

Image

Civic Center board of directors approved

Image

Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Community Events