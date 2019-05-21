Alford plea in drunken crime spree in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a North Iowa crime spree.

Kurt Neil Gabrielson, 48 of Forest City, entered an Alford plea Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court to 2nd degree burglary and two counts of extortion.

Gabrielson was arrested in March 2018 after Forest City police said Gabrielson entered the homes of at least two people, harassed a woman in her car, and refused to obey police orders. Court documents state a breath test at the Winnebago County jail showed Gabrielson with a blood alcohol content of .185, over twice the legal limit.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 16. An Alford plea means Gabrielson is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.