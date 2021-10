CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man enters an Alford plea to child sex abuse in Floyd County.

James Tyrone Teel, 32 of Iowa City, was arrested for having sexual contact with a child in the bathroom of a Charles City business.

He’s now submitted an Alford plea to one count of second-degree sexual abuse. An Alford plea means Teel is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and agrees to accept sentencing, which is now scheduled for December 6.