Alexander Weiss Trial: Jury begins deliberations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Closing arguments wrapped up Monday in a Rochester murder trial, now the fate of a Rochester man is in the hands of a jury.

Alexander Weiss is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018.

Last week, the prosecution and defense called several witnesses to the stand. That included Weiss who testified, saying the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors responded to Weiss’ claim by calling his decision to shoot Rahim both “unreasonable” and “unnecessary.”

Defense attorney James McGeeney painted a very different picture of the events that unfolded, saying Weiss was put in a position where he had no other choice.

The jury will spend Monday night deliberating. If they don’t reach a verdict tonight, Judge Joseph Chase says they will be sequestered until they do.