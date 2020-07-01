Alden duo injured in Olmsted County collision

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people from Alden were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Lawrence Edward Keller, 71 of Elgin, was driving east on Highway 247 while Curtis Leonard Guenther, 59 of Alden, was westbound on the same road. They collided near mile marker 4 in Farmington Township.

Curtis Guenther and a passenger, Lorelei Jean Guenther, 60 of Alden, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Keller was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin fire and ambulance, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident, which took place just before 5 pm.