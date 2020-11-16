Alden-Conger hopeful to finish season strong

ALDEN, Minn. - As the fall sports season comes to an end, teams across Minnesota are hopeful they will have the opportunity to finish what they’ve started. COVID-19 delayed the start of the season and teams such as the Alden-Conger volleyball team have been taking advantage of every opportunity they get to play.

Senior outside hitter, Abbie Theusch, reflects on what this season has been like while playing in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been a rollercoaster,” she said. “First, we weren’t going to play then once we heard the news we were like ‘it’s go time, let’s go. Let’s get these dubs and play hard because you never know when it’s going to be your last.”

Fast-forward and the Knights now sit at a perfect 10-0, only losing one set this season. Head coach, Jolene Bute, said she never thought she’d see the year her squad had only played 10 games by mid-November. However, she’s not complaining as she’s always hoped to be playing this late in the season.

“I’ve always told my coaches, staff and anybody, ‘I just want to play into November’ meaning we’d be at the state tournament not thinking that this would ever be like this happening the way it is,” Bute said.

Hard work and determination have been key factors in the Knights’ success this season. Coach Bute says it has taken just as much effort off the court as it has taken in games by cautioning players to limit interaction with others outside of the team.

Theusch said they’re taking their coach seriously because they want to be able to finish what they started.

“We just don’t want to lose our fire because going back-to-back-to-back with all our wins, we’re like ‘oh yeah, we could really do great things’ even though we don’t know what we can do with the COVID situation.”

In the meantime, the Knights will keep taking precautions while cherishing every moment they get together.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Bute said. “I’m glad we’ve gotten to play up to this point and I really do – I pray every night that we just get to continue to finish what we can of the season.”

Minnesota volleyball teams were permitted two contests each week of the season. The Knights are scheduled to host St. Clair on Thursday and will travel to Cleveland on Friday.