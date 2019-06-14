Clear

Alcohol sales to expand at U of M basketball and hockey games

School says campus police support the move.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota regents have voted to allow beer and wine sales in the general seating sections of the school's basketball and hockey arenas.

Friday's vote was unanimous, and comes as the school is trying to drive up revenue at sporting events. The university has been dropping some ticket prices in response to declining attendance.

The Star Tribune reports that athletic director Mark Coyle told regents that campus police back the expanded alcohol sales, as does a fan advisory council.

TCF Bank Stadium expanded alcohol sales to general seating areas in 2012. Overall alcohol revenue at the football stadium has been about $1.3 million annually, with most of that coming from general seating, the Star Tribune reported.

