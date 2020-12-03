Alcohol sales climb throughout pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Throughout the pandemic, sales at liquor stores have climbed, according to the Nielsen Research Firm.

The Director of Minnesota's Adult and Teen Challenge in Rochester, Tom Truszinski, tells KIMT News 3 this is not a surprise to him.

Truszinski says alcohol sales are up in stores and online sales are up about 250%.

As more people are staying home, he believes they are not seeking help if needed.

The Center offers virtual therapy sessions and, while Truszinski says this is a great option, a lot of people with drug and alcohol addictions don't always have access to a computer.

"But it also takes away the common space. We really believe that peope heal in community. And when you're not together ... when you're not with your counselors or others that are struggling ... you can feel alone, you can feel empty," Truszinski says.

The Center is still open to in-person therapy, along with virtual options.

If you're not able to see a counselor in-person or virtually, Truszinski suggests reaching out to your family or friends to help you cope.