Alcohol has been a common response to pandemic related stress and anxiety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's no secret that the pandemic forced many of us to stay in our homes more often. With that, came the feelings of boredom, depression and anxiety. So to get through those feelings, some actually turned to alcohol. According to the U.S. National Pandemic Emotional Impact report, compared to men, women experienced higher rates of pandemic related changes.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a client at Minnesota Adult Teen and Challenge in Rochester, Laura, after turning back to alcohol during her sobriety. Laura explained it's easy to fall into old habits when times are tough, but realizing you need help is the first step to recovery. "And it seems like a selfish thing thing. But in the end, it's really the best thing you can do for your children and for yourself," she said. "I'm really grateful for teen challenge and I'm really grateful for a new way of life through God."

Laura has been battling alcohol addiction for the past 10 years. She said like a lot of people, she was scared for the future and felt like drinking was her only escape. "Even though I was hanging on to my sobriety, it was probably one of the darkest times in my life," she said. "And eventually, I ended up turning to alcohol."

Laura explained being the mom her son needs her to be was enough to give her the strength to ask for help. "Walking through these doors and knowing that I had to spend the night without him and just take that one day at a time - I was a nervous mom. But I kept praying and kept having faith that this was the right thing and I was shown little by little that I needed to be here," she said. If you're struggling, Laura said reaching out was the best thing she ever did.

It's recommended that you seek help from your health care provider about the safest way to cut back on alcohol use.