As pandemic shut things down, alcohol deaths in Minnesota soared in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Preliminary data shows the pandemic supercharged the rise in alcohol-attributable deaths in Minnesota.

The state Department of Health (MDH) says Minnesota had 821 deaths due to alcohol in 2019 and that increased to 992 alcohol deaths in 2020, the biggest one year increase in two decades.

“The deaths of so many Minnesotans from alcohol is tragic and preventable,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Sadly, the pandemic has amplified some of the root causes of substance use and substance use disorders, such as social isolation, job loss and lack of access to treatment. In response, we need to strengthen overall opportunities in our communities for connectedness and financial security as well as specific evidence-based community strategies to reduce excessive alcohol use.”

Alcohol-attributable deaths include things like liver disease and alcohol poisoning.

“In 2020, we saw that after May, alcohol-related deaths continued to stay elevated and 171 more Minnesotans died in 2020 compared to 2019, which is a larger jump than the trend prior to the pandemic,” says Kari Gloppen, MDH alcohol epidemiologist. Studies show that excessive drinking affects your brain, heart, liver, digestive system and even your immune system. Alcohol is also a carcinogen that has been linked to several types of cancer.”

Alcohol-attributable deaths have been on the rise in Minnesota and the trend is accelerating. The state has gone from 317 such deaths in 2000 to 420 in 2010, then to 593 such deaths in 2015 and finally 992 in 2020.

MDH says this data does not include partially alcohol-attributable causes of death for which alcohol was one of several factors contributing to a death.