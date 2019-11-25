Albert Lea woman sentenced for summer assault

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A beating over a stolen handgun means probation for a Freeborn County woman.

Haley Ann Cameron, 22 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to one year of supervised probation and must perform 20 hours of community work service.

Cameron pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for an incident on June 1 where law enforcement says she got into another woman’s vehicle, punched her several times, then stole her wallet. Investigators say the attack was over a stolen handgun.