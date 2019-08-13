Albert lea man sentenced in North Iowa to 10 years in prison

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is heading to prison after getting consecutive sentences for burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Donald Harold Stigney, 40 of Albert Lea, was arrested on April 3 in Lake Mills. Authorities say he first took several items, including a handgun, from a home in the 50000 block of Apple Avenue around 8 am. Stigney was then caught around 9:46 am in the 700 block of N Lake. Investigators say Stigney had methamphetamine and a double-edged knife over five inches long in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of meth-2nd offense. Stigney was given five years on the first two counts, to be served consecutively for a total of 10 years, and two years to be served concurrently for the drug possession.

Stigney will get credit for any time already served.