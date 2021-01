MASON CITY, Iowa – Passing bad checks in Cerro Gordo County results in probation and a fine for a southern Minnesota man.

Jason Alan Roe, 43 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to forgery and 5th degree theft. He was accused of writing over $1,000 in bad checks at three separate Mason City businesses between December 21, 2019, and February 1, 2020.

Roe has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and pay a $100 fine.