Albert lea man pleads not guilty to crashing into ex-girlfriend

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of deliberately crashing into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle is pleading not guilty.
Juan Dedios Trujillo, 49 of Albert Lea, is charged with three counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested on July 31 after Albert Lea police responded to a reported road rage incident in the area of SE Marshall Street and 770 Avenue. Officers say Trujillo intentionally collided with the vehicle driven by his 27-year-old former girlfriend, injuring her and two passengers.
Police say Trujillo left the crash scene on foot and was found in a nearby cornfield.
A trial is scheduled to begin on February 18, 2020.
