Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Albert lea man pleads not guilty to crashing into ex-girlfriend

Juan Trujillo
Juan Trujillo

Three people hurt in July collision.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of deliberately crashing into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle is pleading not guilty.

Juan Dedios Trujillo, 49 of Albert Lea, is charged with three counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested on July 31 after Albert Lea police responded to a reported road rage incident in the area of SE Marshall Street and 770 Avenue. Officers say Trujillo intentionally collided with the vehicle driven by his 27-year-old former girlfriend, injuring her and two passengers.

Police say Trujillo left the crash scene on foot and was found in a nearby cornfield.

A trial is scheduled to begin on February 18, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a cooler start with sunny skies on the way for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Transit Circulator

Image

Stomping Out Childhood Cancer

Image

Road traffic study already causing concern

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Gov. Reynolds: Carson King Day will be Saturday

Image

Pursuit crosses state lines, ends with shots fired in Worth County

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a soggy pattern moving in

Image

Mayo, Northfield draws 1-1

Image

Latest AP prep football rankings

Image

SAW: Tate Hagen

Community Events