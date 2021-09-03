Albert lea man pleads guilty to having over 100 illegal drug pills

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man pulled over for speeding is now pleading guilty to possession of over 100 pills of “molly.”

Carl Dickelo Gipson, 46 of Albert Lea, was arrested on July 26, 2020, and charged with second-degree possession of a hallucinogen and fifth-degree possession of marijuana.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Gipson was spotted going 71 in a 55 mph zone and pulled over. The arresting deputy says the stem from a marijuana bud could be seen sitting in Gipson’s ashtray and that led to a search that found 170 pills of MDMA, also known as “molly,” and a baggie with powder residue that tested positive for meth.

Court records show Gipson had previous drug convictions in 2005 and 2008. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19.