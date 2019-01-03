Albert lea man pleads guilty to gunfire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a brotherly dispute.

Tyler Dain Christensen, 30 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Thursday to intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety. His sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Christensen was arrested on August 29, 2018. Law enforcement says there was a fight where Christensen hit his brother in the back with a shovel, then fired a rifle into the air as his brother was leaving.

Police and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building where Christensen was until he surrendered without incident.