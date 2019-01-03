Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: Neighbor says police, gunfire involved in Albert Lea incident Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert lea man pleads guilty to gunfire

Tyler Christensen Tyler Christensen

Fired a rifle into the air after a confrontation with his brother.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a brotherly dispute.

Tyler Dain Christensen, 30 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Thursday to intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety. His sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Christensen was arrested on August 29, 2018. Law enforcement says there was a fight where Christensen hit his brother in the back with a shovel, then fired a rifle into the air as his brother was leaving.

Police and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building where Christensen was until he surrendered without incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Community Events