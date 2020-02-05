Albert School District releases student survey

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The Albert Lea School District recently received the results for the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey. John Double is an Albert Lea School District Administrator. He's taken a hard look at the data obtained in the Minnesota Student Survey.

“58 percent of the boys and 73 percent of the girls are thinking about a four-year specific college education. when reality comes in those numbers are quite different,” Double said. “Data we were able to access only 35 percent of our students are graduating with a four-year degree.

Turns out a lot of students are finding they can enter the working world without a bachelor's degree and find success. He says the survey reveals a wealth of such info giving school districts insight to school climate, students' opinions, interests, activities, and behaviors. He calls the survey a useful tool.

"There's a lot of different ways that we used the data,” Double said. “Some of it is for informative purposes. To inform us what our students are doing. Some of them are to address education. Is there something else that we need to do or could do or is there someone in the community that we need to work with to enhance that educational piece."

Maggie Moller is a 12th grader at Albert Lea High School and participated in the survey.

"It was cool just to see the numbers," Moller said.

She was surprised by the post-secondary graduate rate of Albert Lea Students.

Since 1989 Minnesota Students have been participating in the survey. Moller sees the value of the survey.

"They are trying to do everything they can to get us out into the world and be good people and citizens," Moller said.

The students are surveyed every three years.