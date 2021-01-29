Albert Lea's The Interchange hosts peaceful protest against executive orders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Interchange Wine Bar and Bistro held what it called a peaceful protest Friday night against coronavirus-related executive orders by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The event was held after Freeborn County District Court handed down a $9,000 fine to the establishment for violating previous court orders that found they were willfully violating state COVID-19 regulations. The court also charged interchange owner Lisa Hanson with six criminal charges for violating emergency power orders.

Hanson is pleading not guilty to the charges. In a social media post Friday, Hanson said she is fighting for the right over every Minnesotan.

It is unclear how many people attended the event, which was at one point being referred to as the "Nail it to The Walz ReOpen MN Party." A social media post by The Interchange also said the establishment would be providing free food, beverage, and live music paid for by a COVID-19 business relief stimulus check from Governor Walz.

One Albert Lea resident told KIMT she supports Hanson for standing up for her rights.

"I think it's great," Melissa Henrickson said. "I applaud her for standing up for her rights and I think she's doing it in a great way."