Albert Lea's Funk named MN Superintendent of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Albert Lea Superintendent Dr. Michael Funk has been named the 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

The Minnesota Assocation of School Administrators (MASA) says Dr. Funk was selected for this honor by a panel of representatives from a variety of state education organizations and is now a candidate for National Superintendent of the Year.

MASA says Dr. Funk has led Albert Lea Area Schools’ district-wide graduation rates to increase from 68% to 81% from 2012-2021. The district also saw increases in graduation rates between 26% to 44% among Hispanic students, English language learners, special education students, and students on free and reduced meal programs.

“It is clear that Dr. Funk is a student-centered superintendent who has a sharp focus on equity and leadership development," says MASA Executive Director Deb Henton. "Dr. Funk is an exceptional model of leadership for his students, regional peers, and across the entire state of Minnesota. We are very proud to have Dr. Funk represent our administrators as Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year."

Dr. Funk, a native of Rochester, has been Albert Lea Schools Superintendent since 2009. He earned a Doctorate in Educational Policy and Administration from the University of Minnesota. He holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of St. Thomas. Dr. Funk received a Bachelor’s degree in Government from St. John’s University.