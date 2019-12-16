Clear
Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

The Tigers will face Austin Thursday before heading to Rochester for a Christmas tournament.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - After graduating three wrestlers who made the state tournament, the Albert Lea wrestling team is a lot younger in 2019. 

The team will face Austin this Thursday before heading to Rochester. The Tigers will participate in the Rochester Christmas Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Albert Lea finished third in the Maple Grove Crimson Invite this past Saturday, finishing third out of 16 teams. With the result, AL Head Coach Paul Durbahn said that while finishing third is nice, the team is wanting more.

"I'm a person that's not always satisfied," Durbahn said. "It's really hard to be satisfied, we expect the best out of our wrestlers and a third place finish in the Maple Grove tournament is pretty good for a lot of teams but we're striving for more. We took a loss in the conference last week and what we're taking away from those two pieces is that we have a lot of room to grow."

A drier and warmer week is headed our way
