Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Although the wrestling season is just getting underway, two Albert Lea wrestlers signed their national letters of intent last week. Zach Glazier, a 2018 State Champion, signed with the University of Iowa and Nic Cantu signed with St. Cloud State.

Both universities are some of the most prestigious wrestling schools in the nation. Iowa has recorded 23 national championships in the sport, second all-time. St. Cloud State is the defending Division II national champion, also winning titles in 2015 and 2016.

Albert Lea kicks off the regular season on Dec. 1.