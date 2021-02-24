Albert Lea woman wins advocacy award

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The 2021 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award is going to Mary Jo Jensen of Albert Lea.

The selection committee says it is recognizing the outstanding commitment Jensen has shown over the past 14 plus years doing things like organizing community donations of household goods, food and personal care items to those in need.

The nomination submitted on Jensen’s behalf reads in part:

“About 14 years ago, young people at East Freeborn Lutheran Church needed a Confirmation project. At this time, Mary's ministry started as ‘The Attic.’ Mary worked with school social workers, SEMCAC and Pastors to identify those in need and then students and church members collected items and distributed them. Mary makes it very clear that all of this would not happen without the support of others. Her East Freeborn Church members, other churches, family and friends continue to support and donate things that she identifies needs for. Mary says that she thoroughly enjoys her work and has lasting memories of the appreciation of those she has served. Mary lives by a saying from her Mom: ‘Count your Blessings but be sure to also give some of those blessings away.’”

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners will formally recognize Ms. Jensen at the regular County Board Meeting on March 2, 2021 at 0830am at the Freeborn County Government Center.