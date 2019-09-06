Clear

Albert Lea woman to stand trial over forged check in North Iowa

Accused of writing and endorsing check belonging to someone else.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea woman is pleading not guilty to cashing a forged check in North Iowa.

Terra Jane Morgan, 46, is accused of 2nd degree theft and forgery. Law enforcement says she wrote and endorsed a check belonging to someone else and then cashed that check for $4,500 at Farmers Trust Savings Bank in Buffalo Center on April 23.

Morgan’s trial is now scheduled to begin on October 23 in Winnebago County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at how Mason City can grow

Image

Kindness Rocks

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An active pattern returns this weekend

Image

Recovering after Dorian

Image

Real Men Wear Pink

Image

Charley Western Bridge replacement update

Image

Field of Flags

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/5

Image

Giving your best Volunteer of the Month

Community Events