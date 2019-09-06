Albert Lea woman to stand trial over forged check in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea woman is pleading not guilty to cashing a forged check in North Iowa.

Terra Jane Morgan, 46, is accused of 2nd degree theft and forgery. Law enforcement says she wrote and endorsed a check belonging to someone else and then cashed that check for $4,500 at Farmers Trust Savings Bank in Buffalo Center on April 23.

Morgan’s trial is now scheduled to begin on October 23 in Winnebago County District Court.