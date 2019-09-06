FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea woman is pleading not guilty to cashing a forged check in North Iowa.
Terra Jane Morgan, 46, is accused of 2nd degree theft and forgery. Law enforcement says she wrote and endorsed a check belonging to someone else and then cashed that check for $4,500 at Farmers Trust Savings Bank in Buffalo Center on April 23.
Morgan’s trial is now scheduled to begin on October 23 in Winnebago County District Court.
Related Content
- Albert Lea woman to stand trial over forged check in North Iowa
- Albert Lea woman charged with check forgery in North Iowa
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Albert Lea man to stand trial in Winnebago County
- Austin men to stand trial for Albert Lea robbery
- Albert Lea man to stand trial for Worth County pursuit
- Trial set in North Iowa check forgery
- Emmons woman to stand trial for stalking in North Iowa
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty to North Iowa car chase
Scroll for more content...