Albert Lea woman takes plea deal for June assault

Police say it was a dispute over a stolen handgun.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of aggravated robbery has taken a plea deal.

Haley Ann Cameron, 22 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to the lesser charge of 5th degree assault. Authorities say she got into another woman’s vehicle on June 1, punched the woman several times, and stole her wallet.

Court documents state the attack was over a stolen handgun.

Cameron’s sentencing is scheduled for November 25.

