Albert Lea woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A former employee is sentenced for stealing from Walmart.

Ann Marie Malay, 51 of Albert Lea, was given a stay of adjudication Friday for her guilty plea to one count of felony theft. She was ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and pay $1,640 in restitution. If she does both of those things, this conviction will be removed from her record.

Law enforcement says Malay took money out of the cash register while she was working at the Albert Lea Walmart, removing between $20 and $320 at a time over the course of a month and a half. Charges were filed against her in February.