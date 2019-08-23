Clear

Albert Lea woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart

Ann Malay Ann Malay

Accused of taking over $1,000 from cash registers.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A former employee is sentenced for stealing from Walmart.

Ann Marie Malay, 51 of Albert Lea, was given a stay of adjudication Friday for her guilty plea to one count of felony theft. She was ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and pay $1,640 in restitution. If she does both of those things, this conviction will be removed from her record.

Law enforcement says Malay took money out of the cash register while she was working at the Albert Lea Walmart, removing between $20 and $320 at a time over the course of a month and a half. Charges were filed against her in February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Image

Olmsted Medical Center clinic opening in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

The end of "Garage of Goodness"

Image

Tree tour in Rochester

Image

Breaking news: Structure fire

Image

Changes coming to the heart of the city

Image

Kid hit by car: Surveillance video

Image

Closing up crop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events