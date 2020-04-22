FOREST CITY, Iowa – Passing a forged check at a North Iowa bank turns into jail time for an Albert Lea woman.
Terra Jane Moran, 46, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft for cashing a $4,500 check at Farmers Trust Savings Bank in Buffalo Center on April 23, 2019. Authorities say Morgan wrote and endorsed a check belonging to someone else.
She’s been sentenced to seven days in jail, which may be served on consecutive weekends, and must pay restitution to her victim.
Related Content
- Albert Lea woman sentenced for forged check in North Iowa
- Albert Lea woman to stand trial over forged check in North Iowa
- Albert Lea woman charged with check forgery in North Iowa
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea woman sentenced for counterfeit money
- Albert Lea woman sentenced for summer assault
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- One sentenced in forged check case
- Albert Lea man sentenced for meth possession
- Albert Lea man sentenced for Austin chase
Scroll for more content...