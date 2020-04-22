Albert Lea woman sentenced for forged check in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Passing a forged check at a North Iowa bank turns into jail time for an Albert Lea woman.

Terra Jane Moran, 46, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft for cashing a $4,500 check at Farmers Trust Savings Bank in Buffalo Center on April 23, 2019. Authorities say Morgan wrote and endorsed a check belonging to someone else.

She’s been sentenced to seven days in jail, which may be served on consecutive weekends, and must pay restitution to her victim.