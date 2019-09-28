Clear
BREAKING NEWS One dead, three others injured after rollover east of Mason City Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Albert Lea woman sentenced for counterfeit money

Satera Kontz
Satera Kontz

Drug charge dropped as part of a plea deal.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Counterfeit cash means probation for a Freeborn County woman.

Satera Marie Kontz, 33 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor possession of counterfeit currency and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Law enforcement says they received reports of a woman spending phony money in Albert Lea and traced them to Kontz. On April 4, officers followed her to a motel parking lot and say they found counterfeit bills and about 10 grams of methamphetamine inside Kontz’ vehicle.

As part of her plea deal, a charge of 5th degree drug possession was dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
The rain will not go away
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Image

Rochester weighs in on impeachment

Image

Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

Image

Grief Workshop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/27

Image

Ranked choice voting coming to Rochester?

Image

Veteran Recovering After Crash

Image

Hostage Negotiation Training

Image

Taste Testing Local Produce

Community Events