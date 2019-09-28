Albert Lea woman sentenced for counterfeit money

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Counterfeit cash means probation for a Freeborn County woman.

Satera Marie Kontz, 33 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor possession of counterfeit currency and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Law enforcement says they received reports of a woman spending phony money in Albert Lea and traced them to Kontz. On April 4, officers followed her to a motel parking lot and say they found counterfeit bills and about 10 grams of methamphetamine inside Kontz’ vehicle.

As part of her plea deal, a charge of 5th degree drug possession was dismissed.