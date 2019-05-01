Albert Lea woman pleads not guilty to possessing meth and counterfeit cash

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A report of counterfeit money that led to the discovery of methamphetamine has now produced a not guilty plea.

Satera Marie Kontz, 32 of Albert Lea, is charged with felony 5th degree possession of a conrolled stubstance and misdemeanor possession of counterfeit currency. She was arrested on April 5 after Albert Lea police were called about a woman passing phony money at various area businesses. Officers say after a clerk at Bomgaars identified one of her bills as counterfeit, Kontz was seen riding away away in a white car.

Police found the car and followed it into a motel parking lot. The driver of the car gave police permission to search and officers say they found a small bag inside a center panel containing counterfeit cash and about 10 grams of meth.

Kontz is scheduled to stand trial on August 20.