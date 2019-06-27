Albert Lea woman pleads not guilty to aggravated robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial is set in the assault and robbery of a woman in Freeborn County.
Haley Ann Cameron, 22 of Albert Lea, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to 1st degree aggravated robbery. She’s accused of getting into another woman’s vehicle on June 1, punching the woman several times, and taking her wallet.
Law enforcement says the incident was related to a dispute over a stolen handgun.
Cameron’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 5.
