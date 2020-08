ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of selling methamphetamine to a police informant is taking a plea deal.

Cassidy Marie Leduc-Miller, 26 of Albert Lea, was arrested in June 2019 and charged with 1st degree sale of meth. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says Leduc-Miller provided just over 27 grams of meth to an informant

Leduc-Miller pleaded guilty Monday to 2nd degree sale of drugs. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 25.