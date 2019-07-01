Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Albert Lea woman injured in crash NW of the Twin Cities

State Patrol says it happened Sunday night.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is hurt in a two-vehicle crash northwest of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11 pm Sunday in Stearns County. Tom Wayne Wold, 63 of Belgrade, was driving north on County Road 69 while Darrell Dwayne Cafourek, 74 of Albert Lea, was driving west on Highway 55. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The State Patrol says a passenger in Cafourek’s vehicle, Rachelle Lazette Cafourek, 72 of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Paynesville Hospital for treatment.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Rochester
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Flash flooding and severe storms possible Monday

Image

Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a very soggy start to July

Image

Weather Forecast 6/30

Image

North Iowa kid gets time on the silver screen

Image

Practicing rescue techniques on the water

Image

Farmer sees record-breaking year for strawberries

Image

Standing with Sudan Rally in Rochester

Image

Competing in fast moving water

Community Events