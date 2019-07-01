Albert Lea woman injured in crash NW of the Twin Cities

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is hurt in a two-vehicle crash northwest of the Twin Cities.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11 pm Sunday in Stearns County. Tom Wayne Wold, 63 of Belgrade, was driving north on County Road 69 while Darrell Dwayne Cafourek, 74 of Albert Lea, was driving west on Highway 55. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
The State Patrol says a passenger in Cafourek’s vehicle, Rachelle Lazette Cafourek, 72 of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Paynesville Hospital for treatment.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.
