Albert Lea woman injured in a 2-vehicle crash involving a semi

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 45-year-old woman from Albert Lea was injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle accident involving a semi.

April Olson suffered non-life threatening injuries during a crash around 8 a.m. at County Rd. 4 and Highway 218, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Olson was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus when it pulled out from a stop sign and ran into the side of a semi-trailer being driven by 29-year-old Jared Knutson, of Hartland.

Hartland was not injured. Olson was taken to MCHS Austin.