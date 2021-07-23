Albert Lea woman hurt in crash north of the Twin Cities

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is injured when a pickup truck hauling a trailer and a boat crashes northern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened around 11:24 am Friday in Aitkin County. Bradley Scott Edwin, 63 of Albert Lea, was driving south on Highway 169 when his truck camper went out of control, left the road to the west, and rolled.

One passenger suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Victoria Edwin, 63 of Albert Lea, was taken to the local hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.