Albert Lea woman gets probation for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling meth to a police informant results in probation for a Freeborn County woman.

Cassidy Marie Leduc-Miller, 27 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation and must pay $130 in court fees.

Leduc-Miller pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. She was arrested in June 2019 after the South Central Drug Investigation Unit said Leduc-Miller provided just over 27 grams of methamphetamine to an informant.

She was initially charged with 1st degree drug sales but that was reduced as part of a plea deal.