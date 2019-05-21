Albert Lea woman gets five years in prison for 10 pounds of meth

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is sentenced to federal prison after getting caught with 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Janet Elizabeth Lockwood was ordered Tuesday to spend five years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth after Lockwood and Charles Edward Huller III of San Diego, California, were stopped on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County in October 2018. Authorities say 10 one-pound packages of meth were found in their vehicle.

Huller and Lockwood have admitted to transporting the drug from California to the Twin Cities for distribution to other members of a drug-dealing conspiracy. Huller’s sentencing is scheduled for June 11.