Albert Lea woman facing aggravated robbery charge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An Albert Lea woman is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge after she allegedly got into a woman’s vehicle, punched her multiple times and took the victim’s wallet.

Haley Cameron, 22, was arrested following an alleged incident Saturday.

Authorities said the victim was parked in front a residence when a red SUV pulled alongside before Cameron allegedly got out of that vehicle and got into the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle.

After being punched, the victim said Cameron took her wallet and exited the vehicle. The victim then exited the vehicle in an attempt to get the wallet back but was punched a few more times, court documents state.

Police said the incident was related to a stolen handgun.