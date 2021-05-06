Albert Lea woman chases dreams, amid pandemic opens Erin's Street Bistro food truck

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - How far would you go to chase a dream? Meet an Albert Lea woman who took a chance to live the life she'd always envisioned.

It was about 2-years ago when Erin McCormack-Lee decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her dream of owning a food truck.

"I was teaching at the time and I saw a piece on the news about Albert Lea accepting food trucks and I thought that's it, that is what I want to do!," exclaimed Owner of Erin's Street Bistro, Erin McCormack-Lee.

It was then the wheels of a recurring dream were put in motion, but would hit a pandemic road block in 2020.

"What turned out to be a 6 week wait turned out to be a four and a half month wait and that was just to start the truck and then it was another 6 to 7 weeks to build the truck," explained Erin's husband, Michael Lee.

Momentum would pick back up in November 2020. It was then, Erin and Michael flew to Miami to pick-up the food truck before making the 1,600+ mile drive back to Albert Lea.

If you're curious about what the menu has to offer - it's unique.

"I have paninis which is something different, not everyone has that. They are super, super popular! Cuban is our most popular, everyone loves a good cuban. We have tator tots and tachos and then I have some specialty drinks like smoothies, frappes, and Italian soda," said McCormack-Lee.

While the food truck was ultimately Erin's dream she will admit her kids play an integral part in its operation. Her teenagers, Devon and Lilyana Lee, take orders, make drinks, and help to serve up the fantastic fresh food.

You might be surprised to learn that Erin has no experience in the restaurant industry.

"I totally come from a cooking family, but I didn't grow up in the kitchen. I didn't take an interest until I was older. I love to cook, make drinks, entertain, so this is a perfect fit," said McCormack-Lee.

You can easily follow the adventures of Erin's Street Bistro here.