Albert Lea wins first game since 2017, sets goals to win more

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea volleyball team recently celebrated an accomplishment for the first time since 2017 – a win.

“The girls were ecstatic and it proved to themselves that they can do it,” head coach, Jamie Cameron said.

Prior to last week’s 3-2 win over Austin, the Tigers’ most recent win was Oct. 13, 2017, in a tournament over Patrick Henry (Minneapolis). Current seniors like Carissa Nelson were only freshmen then. With the schedule beginning to heat up, she says the victory over Austin gives them a big boost of confidence.

“It gave us a lot more confidence especially since we have Northfield next,” Nelson said.

The Tigers’ strategy is simple this season – take it one small goal at a time.

“Always be positive and the first to 10 and the first to 20,” Nelson added.

Cameron says those smaller goals will lead to bigger accomplishments.

“We take it little pieces at a time because this game is a mental game, too. If you get down on yourself for the last point instead of keeping looking forward, it can ruin how you play,” he said.

The approach seems to be working as the Tigers have played their opponents more closely this season.

“With these small goals we’ve been close,” he said. “We were closer to Owatonna and so with Austin, we took it to five (sets) when I know the girls really had it in them to win in three, but the past came to haunt them a little bit. With those small bites, they started out behind in the fifth game – they overcame that and came right back and won the game.”

Albert Lea plays host to Northfield on Oct. 29.