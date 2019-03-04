Albert Lea will start towing vehicles on 11 streets Tuesday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Vehicles will be cited and towed if they’re parked on 11 streets being plowed Tuesday in Albert Lea.

The city is declaring “No Parking” on the following roadways:

- Winter Avenue

- Maurice Avenue

- Dunham Street

- Louis Street

- 2nd Avenue from Fountain Street to Main St

- 3rd Avenue from Fountain Street to Main St

- Oak Ln

- William Street from Euclid Avenue to Adams Avenue

- Euclid Avenue from Main Street to Front Street

- Court Street

- College Street from Euclid Avenue to Washington Avenue

The city says any unmoved vehicles on those roads will be cited and towed.