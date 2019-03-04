Albert Lea will start towing vehicles on 11 streets Tuesday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Vehicles will be cited and towed if they’re parked on 11 streets being plowed Tuesday in Albert Lea.
The city is declaring “No Parking” on the following roadways:
- Winter Avenue
- Maurice Avenue
- Dunham Street
- Louis Street
- 2nd Avenue from Fountain Street to Main St
- 3rd Avenue from Fountain Street to Main St
- Oak Ln
- William Street from Euclid Avenue to Adams Avenue
- Euclid Avenue from Main Street to Front Street
- Court Street
- College Street from Euclid Avenue to Washington Avenue
The city says any unmoved vehicles on those roads will be cited and towed.
