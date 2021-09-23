Albert Lea water tower project to start Monday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The demolition of Albert Lea’s Central Water Tower is scheduled to begin Monday.

City officials say this is the first phase of the water tower reconstruction project and will involve cutting the structure into manageable pieces and lowering them to the ground with a crane.

While work is going on, the city says there will be sidewalk closures on the north and east side of the block containing the Central Water Tower, Fountain Street and Newton Avenue, and temporary road closures and detours as required.

U.S. SiteWork Inc. from Elk River is the prime contractor on this project.