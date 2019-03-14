Albert Lea wants your input on new purpose for old fire station

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Out with the old and in with the new, that's what's happening at the fire station in albert lea.

The Fire Department will soon be moving from its old location to more a spacious fire station.

Next year the fire station will be right across the street from The Freeborn County Government Center.

What will happen to the old station? That's up for debate, the city is in the beginning phase of figuring out a plan for the old station and right now the space is a blank canvas.

Residents like Roger Oberg sees the space as a spot where community members can come to relax.

“More of a fun place for people to hang out at. We don't need any more restaurants in this town, we have enough right now where it is,” he said.

Jerry Gabrielatos is the assistant city manager and tells KIMT they want community input on how the old station should be repurposed.

“Just starting a discussion with the council and staff about potential uses after the fire station leaves,” said Gabrielatos.

If you'd like to share your feedback about how the space should be used, message the city on its Facebook page.