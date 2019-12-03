Albert Lea wants you to shop local for the holidays

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The holiday shopping season is in full swing. There's a unique effort underway in Albert Lea to encourage you to shop local. Its called Shop Albert Lea Passport Tour.

It’s an exciting and fun concept. The way this works is that you pick up a passport for the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce office. There are 30 stores in the passport. You’re encouraged to visit as many stores as possible and get a stamp. Once you have made your rounds you can drop off the passport at the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce office where you will automatically be entered for a drawing.

Linda Knudsen is the owner of the Plymouth Shoe Store.

This store has been in the heart of downtown Albert Lea for 16 years.

She says she has seen her ups and downs. So when she heard of about the passport tour she was immediately on board. She says when you shop local you get one of a kind items that are crafted with love.

"The big thing that we can add that big box stores can't is customer service and the one on one," Knudsen

The idea is to get folks to explore and support the local businesses in the area.

Noelle Hagen with the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency says shopping local really does have a huge impact on the community.

"You bought a small toy at the toy store and then that toy employee went and got their haircut,” Hagen said. “Then that hairstylist went and bought a new car. Then that dealership gave money towards the half marathon in town and basically, you’re spending money that stays in the community and circulates and make a lot of really great things happen."

The deadline to turn in your passport in December 12th.