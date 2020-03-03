Albert Lea voters speak out on their decisions at the polls

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Throughout most of the afternoon, turnout was pretty quiet at the polling station at Halverson Elementary School in Albert Lea.

18-year-old Jacob Haukoos was voting for the first time ever. He decided to register as a Democrat, because most of his family was in the party. The proud new voter says he decided to vote for Bernie Sanders.

"It just seems like he has some good strong leadership that we've been missing in this country for a while. You know, there's been a lot of, there's always been a lot of economic problems but it depends on how you solve them and the way that he's going about solving them, I just happen to like."

Carilee Squires also came to Halverson to exercise her right to vote. She says her politics have changed quite a bit since the 2016 election.

"Only since POTUS came into office, before that I was straight Democrat," she said.

For Republicans, President Trump was the only name on their ballot, which was just fine with Squires, who thinks the President has done a lot for veterans and first responders.

"He believes in giving back to the EMS people, Blue Lives Matter, all of that. I was a first responder volunteer and him making us important was a huge positive in my direction," said Squires.

One Republican voter who spoke with KIMT News 3 said he wrote in the name of another candidate on the Republican ballot rather than vote for Trump because he feels the President acts to rashly and does not consult his advisors or cabinet before making a decision.